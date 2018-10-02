Cardi B Supported by Husband Offset as She Shops in Bathrobe Following Strip Club Fight Arrest

Cardi B‘s not about to let an arrest get her down.

The Bardi Queen appeared no worse for the wear as she left the NYPD’s 109 Precinct on Monday after being charged with assault and reckless endangerment following an incident at a Queens strip club in August, though she had toned down her look considerably when spotted out shopping later in the day.

Stepping out with husband Offset a few hours later, the pair headed to Barneys New York in uber-casual wear. The Migos rapper had his arm around his wife — and mother to his 3-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari — as she strolled in a grey bathrobe and Louis Vuitton pink furry slides while clutching a Balenciaga bag and a fuzzy blanket. Offset himself was slightly more dressed up, donning a sweatshirt and track pants.

Cardi B and Offset BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

The couple apparently had a low-key night following their busy day. That afternoon, Cardi shared an intimate video to her Instagram Stories of Offset rocking baby Kulture.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” star made a fashion statement as she arrived at the police precinct on Monday morning. Cardi opted to wear a tan-colored skirt with a thigh-high slit, as well as a white blouse and heels to the station, where a source told the New York Post‘s Page Six that she sought to “claim her name and innocence.”

Cardi B leaves an NYC police station following her arrest on Oct. 1, 2018. Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just after she left police custody, the newly blonde Cardi shared some fierce car poses on her Instagram story as she adjusted her hair and sang softly to herself.

According to the New York Times and TMZ, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in August, when two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed Offset had had an affair with one of them. A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.”

Sources close to Cardi previously denied that she was involved in the attack, according to TMZ. While the bartenders were reportedly injured during the brawl, both women declined to receive medical treatment.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” the rapper’s attorney Jeff Kern told press outside the police station on Monday. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

A lawyer for the alleged victims begs to differ.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks,” Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims tells PEOPLE in a statement. “But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”

A rep for the rapper did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Just two days prior, Cardi took the stage at Global Citizen Fest, her first big performance since giving birth to her daughter in early July.

During the performance she came out in a bright red outfit, and performed all of her biggest hits, opening with “Drip” and ending with her first big hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on Sept. 29, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty

“I’m nervous, I’m sweaty, it’s all right though, I’m here!” she said during the performance, before later adding that her asthma was acting up.

During the performance, Cardi made absolutely no mention about the drama between herself and Nicki Minaj, which culminated earlier this month in an explosive physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

However, towards the end of her performance, she did give an impassioned speech about how people needed to vote. As an illustration of how important it is to uphold your civic duty, Cardi admitted that she didn’t vote during the last presidential election because she thought “that person ain’t gon win… now look!”

Just before the concert’s hosts Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness reclaimed the mic to reveal Verizon’s new mission to raise $2 million for tech education in needy schools, Cardi B wrapped up her set by introducing a video of Michelle Obama telling everyone to get out and vote.