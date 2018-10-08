Cardi B’s arrest for an August rumble at a Queens strip joint definitely didn’t diminish her love for the club. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stepped out to a pole palace in Los Angeles on Sunday for a date night with husband Offset — and from the looks of her Instagram story, they had a good time.

The 25-year-old did a stint as an exotic dancer before her turn on the VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop rocketed her to fame. Though it’s been a few years, she definitely still has the moves. In one of the videos she posted to her Story, Cardi can be seen getting jiggy with it, twerking along with the (present day) professionals.

RELATED: Offset Fakes Fainting to Get Cardi B to Come Home So He Can Surprise Her with a New Lamborghini

Meanwhile Offset, 26, kept busy making it rain with fat stacks of $1 bills.

The happy couple ended the night in what appeared to be a party bus, as Cardi raved over a bouquet of red roses thoughtfully provided by her husband — and father to their 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

“Thanks, Daddy,” Cardi cooed as she shared a close-up of her gift on Instagram.

She also posed for a photo with the roses — and Offset — but the caption revealed the rapper had an early morning ahead of her.

“Lovely fun nights,” she wrote. “Back to work in a few hours.”

The evening on the town could very well be part of Cardi’s extended birthday celebration. While she doesn’t turn 26 until Oct. 11, Offset already gave her a pretty serious gift: a brand new Lamborghini!

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Cardi B with a Merch Line Inspired by Their Infamous Fight

Last week the Migos rapper faked a medical emergency so his wife would come back home to Atlanta immediately — and it worked.

“So I was going to LA and motherf—ers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency.’ I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and s— and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, what is going on?’ ” Cardi recalled in the beginning of a hilarious Instagram video last Friday.

“And look — look what I got here! I’m so happy,” the “I Like It” emcee continued, turning around the camera to show off her brand new luxury vehicle, which had a red bow wrapped around it.

RELATED: All of Cardi B’s Candid Moments That Landed Her in Hot Water

RELATED: Cardi B Makes NSFW Jokes About Her ‘Vitamin D’ Facial

In a separate video, Cardi walked her fans through the panic she went through after being told her husband had fainted, while simultaneously showing off the interior of her new vehicle.

“Y’all don’t even know I feel y’all because I’ve been praying for the last two hours to every goddamn religion that there is. Like God, I hope this n— okay, why nobody answering my calls, acting funny, I don’t want to raise my baby by myself. Jesus Christ I hope everything is okay,” she shared, before switching gears to share that she was “so happy” right now.

“Babe, I love you,” she said to her husband, who gave her a little kiss while sweetly adding, “I love you too.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Takes Aim at Cardi B with a Merch Line Inspired by Their Infamous Fight

In one last video, Cardi revealed that the biggest joke of it all was that she had actually gotten Offset a secret gift too, but it paled in comparison with what he got her.

“You wanna know what’s so funny, I brought this n— these sneakers in Paris, like, oh i’m gonna surprise him with a little something something,” she explained, showing off a suitcase holding two new pairs of fresh kicks.

“And this n— gonna come and surprise me with a lambtruck. I don’t wanna show him this s—, you know what I’m saying, I’m gonna f—ing embarrass myself,” she remarked, closing the suitcase in order to hide the evidence of her good intentions.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Turns Herself in to Police, Arrested and Charged for Alleged Attack on Bartenders

This latest gift came just days after she was charged on Oct. 1 with one Class A misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and two Class A misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment stemming from a fight that took place at a strip club in Queens, New York, back in August.

Cardi was arrested after surrendering to police that morning and will be arraigned on Oct. 29, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to the New York Times and TMZ, two bartenders at Angels Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them — claims they have strongly denied.

RELATED: Will She Face Jail Time? What Cardi B’s Assault and Reckless Endangerment Charges Could Mean

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” the rapper’s attorney Jeff Kern told press outside the police station on Monday. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

A few hours after her arrest, Offset was seen with his arm around his wife during a trip together to Barneys New York

Keeping things low-key, that afternoon, Cardi also shared an intimate video to her Instagram Stories of Offset rocking baby Kulture.