Cardi B Says She and Husband Offset Are Not Together Anymore: 'I Guess We Fell Out of Love'

Cardi B says she and her husband Offset are calling it quits after just a year of marriage.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, 26, revealed the news through a video on Instagram, in which she says they “grew out of love.”

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Offset also responded to Cardi’s video writing, “Y’all won.”

Representatives for Cardi and Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While the split comes as quite a shock to fans, many are convinced it’s a joke as Cardi is known for pulling pranks on social media.

“Naaaa this is a stunt because how u say s— haven’t been working out for a long time? Y’all was just posted up lovey dovey! I know u Cardi…. u don’t do fake love! I call bulls—,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Cardi’s video.

Her announcement comes just a few days after Cardi shared photos of herself and Offset kissing at a recent Lakers game.

Cardi also posted a video of the Migos raper goofing around captioning it, “Fine ass I’ll suck ya d— right thruu this phone… hubby album coming 12-14.”

In July, Offset, 26, and Cardi welcomed their first child together— a baby girl named Kulture Kiari.

One month before giving birth, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were actually married, after the rapper proposed to her on Oct. 28 of last year onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia with an 8-carat, pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” Cardi wrote at the time.

In January, Cardi B outwardly confirmed Offset was at the center of yet another sex tape cheating scandal but asked for fans to respect her privacy as she sorted out her future plans.

“I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was liked more than 20,000 times by her 21.5 million followers. “I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. It’s my life! I belong to me not the world.”

The former Love And Hip Hop New York star also previously defended her decision to stay with Offset despite the scandal, writing in a comment to one fan that “everyone” deals with infidelity at some point in their relationship.

“Well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how i feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No it’s not right for a n—a to cheat… But what you want me to do? Go f–k me another n—a? start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and i be too You too… People handle they relationship different soo,” she commented on her post, which has since then been taken down.