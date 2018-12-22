Cardi B and Offset Reunite in Puerto Rico 2 Weeks After She Announced Their Split

Cardi B and Offset are back together — on a jet ski that is.

Over two weeks after Cardi, 26, announced her split from the Migos rapper, 27, following one year of marriage, the pair was reunited during a vacation in Puerto Rico on Friday. Both shared videos from their trip on their respective Instagram Stories, which did not mention each other not did their footage feature one another.

However, in photos obtained by TMZ on Friday, Cardi, who was dressed in a white bathing suit and blonde hair, and Offset, who was dressed in star-patterned swim trunks, were pictured riding a yellow jet ski together with the mother of one’s arms around her estranged husband’s waist.

Cardi was not pictured wearing her 8-carat diamond engagement ring or any ring on her left hand.

On Dec. 5, Cardi announced in a since-deleted Instagram video that she and Offset, who share 5-month-old daughter Kulture, had been “trying to work things out” but ultimately “grew out of love.”

Speaking with her fans and followers candidly, the rapper said, “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” adding, “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset begged for Cardi’s forgiveness in a video message that was shared on his Dec. 15 birthday.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi. We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy,” he said.

Amid infidelity rumors that continue to plague their public relationship, Offset shared, “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

Then, Offset offered a very public olive branch to his estranged wife — crashing her headlining performance at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles with three boxes consisting of 2,000 stem roses worth $15,000 from Venus ET Fleur that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.”

“In front of the world, I love you,” Offset said, begging her to reignite their romance. However, his gesture didn’t seem to work as Cardi appeared irritated and responded to Offset at length — off of the microphone.

The father of four later spoke about his move on social media, writing on Twitter, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” adding, “Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheesh.”

During a recent interview with Extra, which occurred shortly after Offset shared that all he wants is to be able to spend the holidays with their daughter, Cardi said her Christmas plans are still up in the year.

“Everyone wants to spend time with Kulture, so it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness where am I going to spend it?’ ” she remarked.

Despite the drama surrounding Offset’s numerous public pleas to get her back, Cardi shared that “everything is good” with her. “I’m very excited for 2019 — I just feel like it’s going to be a reset,” she continued, adding that 2018 “was the good, bad, and the ugly year.”

Expanding on the crazy time in her life, Cardi revealed there was “a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.”