Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset after nearly three years of marriage

Everything Cardi B and Offset Have Said About Their 'A Lot of Drama'-Filled Relationship

It's over for Cardi B and Offset.

On Tuesday, the "WAP" rapper (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) filed for divorce from the Migos rapper (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) five days before their third anniversary, PEOPLE can confirm.

The couple, which shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, have had a tumultuous relationship plagued by cheating allegations since they started dating in February 2017.

"I told my publicist to tell him because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumbass after this,'" the 27-year-old told GQ in 2018 about the two rappers' first date. "And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I’m really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f—."

Just eight months after that, the two got engaged after the rapper, 28, got down on one knee at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.

"I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you," Cardi B wrote on Instagram following the surprise proposal. "Lets make a lot shmoney and love together."

However, a slew of cheating allegations followed the couple. Multiple allegations made their way to the press, yet Cardi B had been forgiving.

“No, it’s not right for a [n—a] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” she tweeted after sex tape cheating scandal in December 2017. “Go f— me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

The two remained together and several months later, Cardi B opened up about the infidelity rumors and why she decided to work things out instead.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she told Cosmopolitan in Feb. 2018. "But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"I'm not your property. This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision," she added. "It's not right, what he f—ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

She continued to address the infidelity rumors later that year in a cover story interview with W Magazine in October 2018.

"Every single day there's rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don't have no proof. I don't have receipts. But I just got to know my man," the rapper told the outlet, months after the birth of their daughter.

"We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can't find him, I'm going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone," Cardi said. "But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen."

Then, in December 2018, the two rappers decided to split.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said. "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

"It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," she continued then.

Soon after, Offset shared an apology on Instagram dedicated to Cardi in an attempt to reconcile.

"I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi,” Offset said then. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy."

"I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize," he added, addressing the cheating rumors. "You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

The apology would work as the two would later reunite. Cardi would talk to PEOPLE about getting back together in February 2019.

"I just feel like: We're famous … we're really popular right now — I just don't know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal," she told PEOPLE. "Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal."

"My relationship — my marriage — is not for them," she added. "It's not for them."

In the PEOPLE interview, Cardi also said that the two were "just taking things slow" and focusing on their daughter.

"People are so quick to be like, 'You should just date somebody else,'" she said. "It's like, Honey, I'm not like you — I'm famous. I gotta consider who I'm dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me. And I have a kid. … We are a package. It's not just Cardi, it's Cardi and Kulture."

Also that month, the "Ric Flair Drop" rapper told The Breakfast Club what the couple had done to reconcile.

"You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow," he said at the time. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

"We're working through it," Offset added. "Gotta work, gotta keep. Don't stop … we're young, man."

The two celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last September — and Cardi had a sweet message for Offset.

"We keep learning and growing," she wrote on Instagram. "That's what marriage about."

In December, after Offset's Instagram was hacked and alleged DMs were leaked, Cardi B addressed a supposed flirty message he had sent to Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend.

"Babe, I know you done some dumb s—, everybody know he's done some dumb s—, but c'mon, n—s ain't dumb, n—s ain't crazy," she said.

"We've been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good," Cardi added. "That's why I ain't getting no rowdy. Simple as that."

To kick off 2020, Cardi B told Vogue in a cover story that she "believes in forgiveness."

"I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it," she said earlier this year. "We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most," she continued. "Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

In an interview with ELLE this month, the Grammy winner admitted that her relationship with Offset could have "a lot of drama."

"I don't really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit," Cardi told the magazine. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt."