Cardi B and Offset Get Matching His-and-Hers Lamborghinis: 'Blessed and Gifted'

Cardi B and Offset have some luxurious new rides.

The couple showed off their purchases — a blue Lamborghini for her and a green Lamborghini for him — via Instagram on Saturday.

“Blessed & Gifted,” Cardi B, 25, wrote alongside a photograph of their glamorous sets of wheels. “Official Lamb owners.”

“L A M B T A L K,” Offset, 26, captioned his snapshot of the cars. “H I S & H E R S.”

The new mom wore a white shirt, maroon pants, pink sneakers and large sunglasses. She even had blue nails that matched her car, which she featured in her Instagram Story.

RELATED: ‘So Tired’: Everything Cardi B Has Said About Motherhood That New Moms Totally Get

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper and the Migos performer, who secretly wed last year before a public proposal, welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10. Offset (birth name Kiari Cephus) has three children from previous relationships.

Cardi B, who recently backed out of touring with Bruno Mars to continue recovering from the birth, has been keeping fans in the loop about her journey as a new mother. She posted about her baby’s trip to the doctor’s office, her decision not to get a nanny yet and the gold crib she bought.

“I met my match,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live about her daughter. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

RELATED: A Peek Into Cardi B’s Life Before Fame — ‘I’ve Believed in Myself’

Ten days after Kulture’s birth, Offset was arrested for gun and drug possession in Clayton County, Georgia. He returned home one day later.

“He is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B],” Offset’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told PEOPLE at the time. “Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.”

Cardi B and Offset are not the only celebrities with twinning Lamborghinis. In March, Kylie Jenner, who has baby Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, uploaded a picture of orange and brown Lamborghinis and wrote, “Mom & Dad.”