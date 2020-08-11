"It's always us against the world," said Cardi B of her relationship with husband Offset

Cardi B Says Marriage with Offset 'Has a Lot of Drama' but Also 'Love,' 'Passion' and 'Trust'

For Cardi B, the good far outweighs any negatives in her marriage with Offset.

"I don't really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit," Cardi told the magazine. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt."

"I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship," she continued. "It's always us against the world."

The rapper also joked that if everyone is "so curious to know about my relationship" then she's going to "put it in the f---ing music and you can buy it too." Said Cardi, "I'm not going to give it to you all for free."

In February 2019, Offset spoke about his marriage during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, revealing that he feared he was going to lose Cardi after rumors surfaced of his alleged infidelity that caused their split in December 2018. He also discussed what the pair did to repair their relationship after reconciling.

"You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow," he said at the time. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

"We're working through it," Offset added. "Gotta work, gotta keep. Don't stop … we're young, man."

Last week, Cardi released the steamy new single "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion. The artist explained to ELLE that she intends for her music to alway make women feel empowered.

"My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch. When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment," she explained.