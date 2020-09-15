Cardi B 'Looked' Past Offset's Infidelity Ahead of Divorce 'Because of the Baby,' Says Source

Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset on Tuesday after three years of marriage

As Cardi B warned in 2018, "Be Careful."

The "WAP" rapper, 27, filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Migos' Offset, at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, reportedly after finding out he had been unfaithful yet again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

Reps for Cardi B and Offset, 28, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity. In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) outwardly confirmed Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

In a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi opened up about the situation and why she decided to stay.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she said. "But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"I'm not your property. This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision," she added. "It's not right, what he f—ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The pair stayed together in the following months, and Cardi revealed during her April 2018 Saturday Night Live debut that she and Offset were expecting. Their daughter Kulture arrived on July 10, 2018, but the familial bliss was short-lived.

Then in December 2018, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had split, saying a since-deleted Instagram video that they "grew out of love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now," Cardi said. "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time," she continued.

"It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says Marriage with Offset 'Has a Lot of Drama' but Also 'Love,' 'Passion' and 'Trust'

Offset pleaded for his wife to come back, offering a lengthy apology on Instagram a week after Cardi announced their split.

"I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi," Offset began. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy."

The rapper then addressed his recent behavior, saying, "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

"I'm trying to be a better person," he added. "I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi. I love you."

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

A month later, in January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cardi and Offset had reconciled.

"He has been pursuing her hard and trying to convince her to get back together with him since the day they split," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after, Cardi said her decision to get back with Offset was "a personal thing."

"It's just like — to make things perfect … it takes time," she said. "You know, f— and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there's a child involved and family involved."

The pair then made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys the following month with a lick, not a kiss. The couple touched tongues again at the Billboard Music Awards that May.

In Vogue's January 2020 cover story, Cardi revisited her decision to forgive and reconcile with her husband following his infidelity.

"Everybody has issues," Cardi told the outlet. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

Most recently, Cardi told ELLE's September issue that her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama."