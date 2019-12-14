Cardi B and Offset Have a Wild Celebration at L.A. Strip Club for Migos Rapper's 28th Birthday

Cardi B and Offset kicked off their weekend with a celebration for the Migos rapper’s 28th birthday.

On Friday, the couple attended Offset’s birthday party, called the Set Gala, at HD Buttercup in Los Angeles surrounded by fellow rappers, friends and lots of strippers.

Ready for the big night, the “I Like It” singer, 27, looked sexy and sleek in a risqué leather halter-neck dress which featured a corset-like center. She accessorized the look with dangling gold earrings and matching strappy heels.

Her husband opted for a matching cream and baby blue-colored Chanel jacket and trousers combo. The rapper added to his look with several layers of diamond chains.

At the party, the couple — who share daughter 17-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari — spent the evening tossing wads of single dollar bills at the strippers performing at the club.

Cardi B — who starred in Hustlers and worked as a stripper herself before reaching her chart-topping stardom — could be heard cheering on the nearly nude dancers in her several Instagram Stories documenting the evening. Before the night started, the mom of one gifted Offset $500,000 in cash for his birthday, which she chronicled in another social media post that night.

At one point in the night, the “Money” artist recorded the moment she and her husband simultaneously received lap dances while sitting across from one another.

The party also included a buffet of Popeyes from the restaurant’s new “Migos Menu” as well as a large cake that featured Offset’s favorite bling and seemingly favorite video game, Call of Duty.

Offset’s birthday celebration comes just days after Cardi B appeared in court for a hearing in her ongoing strip club assault case. Cardi B documented her stylish court look on her Instagram with close-up pictures of her feathered jacket, accompanied by the caption, “Court 😒🙄.”

Her next hearing in the case is set for Jan. 17.