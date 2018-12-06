Cardi B and Offset's Breakup Is Real: 'They've Obviously Had Huge Problems,' Says Source

Though fans were hoping Cardi B and Offset‘s breakup was fake news, the pair has indeed split after 15 months of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

“They have obviously had huge problems for a long time,” a source tells PEOPLE on Wednesday, the same day Cardi, 26, announced on Instagram that she and the Migos rapper, 26, had separated, four months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari.

“They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” the source shares. “Their priority now is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”

Early Wednesday, Cardi revealed she and Offset were calling it quits because they “grew out of love,” adding, “You know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.”

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker added, “We are really good friends, and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Representatives for Cardi B and Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

On Tuesday, the mother of one was spotted at a music video shoot in Miami for an upcoming music video wearing nothing but a rhinestone bikini. Noticeably missing from her left hand were her famously huge engagement and wedding rings.

Both Cardi and Offset are in Miami for Art Basel, where Cardi is set to perform at E11even on Wednesday evening.

Cardi’s announcement came just a few days after she shared photos of herself and Offset kissing at a recent Lakers game.

In June, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were married after he proposed to her on October 28, 2017, onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia with an 8-carat, pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler.

Also on Wednesday, the newly single “Be Careful” rapper shared the first photo of Kulture on Instagram, writing, “My heart.”