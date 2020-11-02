Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce from Offset Weeks After Public Reconciliation

Cardi B filed for divorce in mid-September, but the two appeared to reconcile in early October

Cardi B has officially called off her divorce from Offset.

On Monday, a Fulton County, Georgia judge dismissed the case "without prejudice" nearly two months after the "WAP" rapper, 28, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28.

The officialized news comes with no surprise as the couple — both parents to Kulture Kiari, 2 — has spent time together since Cardi B's birthday in early October.

On Oct. 15, Cardi B took to Twitter after insinuating that the two were back together. (She has since deleted her Twitter account.)

"If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n— a f—ing lesson and f—ing file for divorce, I could do that," she said in an audio clip. "It's my life. I'm not getting no f—ing abuse."

"If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a n— what I don't like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing," she added.

The "Bodak Yellow" star ended the two-part audio clip by saying that the two are "work[ing] things out little by little slowly."