Cardi B Offers to Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding: 'I'm Licensed to Do That So ... Let Me Know'

Cardi B wants to help newly engaged Kal Penn tie the knot with his fiancé, Josh Hall.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, offered up her services as a wedding officiant to Penn, 44, after he tweeted about a dream he had involving her while the two were on the same flight Wednesday.

"Cardi B was on my flight to LA," Penn tweeted. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."

The tweet caught the eye of Cardi B, who replied, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……..let me know."

Penn wrote back, "You're the best. Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s--- let's do it! We're down if you're down!"

Cardi B previously officiated a same-sex wedding with Raven-Symoné last month as part of her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries.

"By the way WORLD I'm licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck," Cardi B tweeted after the episode aired.

Penn and Cardi B's cute exchange comes just days after the comedian revealed Sunday that he and Hall are engaged after 11 years of dating. He told PEOPLE that he kept their relationship private for years out of respect for his family and friends, who "shy away from the limelight," but is opening up about his engagement in his new book, You Can't Be Serious.

"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," Penn said. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."

Penn said he "discovered [his] own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people," adding, "There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s--- out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

The Harold & Kumar actor told PEOPLE both he and his fiancé's families will be there on their big day, but the couple is split on how large their wedding will be.