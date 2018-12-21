Cardi B Hits the Bank and the Strip Club (While Nursing Kulture!) in Risqué 'Money' Video

Warning: The above video contains nudity and is not safe for work.

Cardi B sure knows how to multitask!

The rapper, 26, released her new music video for “Money” on Friday, which saw Cardi — who recently announced that she was splitting up with husband Offset — embrace her love of amassing cash, her role as a new mother, as well as her stripper past.

As the video begins, Cardi wears a dramatic black and white gown while surrounded by a group of women wearing black and white blazers, opened at the chest to show off a hint of nipple.

From there, the new mother emphasizes just how valuable she is, posing as a museum display protected by a glass case, and in another scene, sitting behind an opened bank vault door, wearing a golden bikini.

Seemingly sharing her inspiration for the fabulous all-gold look, Cardi posted a photo of Lil Kim from the 1997 MTV Music Video awards, wearing a similar ensemble.

The video went on to juxtapose moments where Cardi enjoyed private moments nursing her daughter Kulture Kiari, with scenes of the new mom enjoying a wild night out with her friends at a strip club — and even stepping onto the stage herself.

Fittingly, Kulture first appeared in the video as Cardi rapped about her 5-month-old baby girl for the first time, saying, “I got a baby / I need some money / I need cheese for my egg.”

At various points in the video, Cardi also highlighted her risqué side, sitting naked in front of a piano and showing off her best moves on the pole while wearing a black ensemble that showed off her assets.

Highlighting perhaps her most impressive moment on the pole, Cardi shared a photo on her Instagram of herself striking a sexy pose — in heels — while appearing to stand on top of another woman, whose horizontal body was being supported by a third woman, who was balancing on her hands.

Speaking about her former stripping career earlier this month during a CBS Sunday Morning interview, Cardi shared that she was “glad for this chapter in my life.”

“In literally five hours, I made my whole check or maybe a little bit more,” she recalled of her time in clubs — a job she acquired after getting kicked out of her house at 18 and fired from a grocery store for being chronically late.

“I did gain a passion and love of performing. It made me feel pretty [and powerful] … A lot of people want to make fun of me … I don’t ever regret it,” she shared, adding that thanks to her coworkers, money became “my biggest ambition … Nothing was important but the money.”

Reflecting on the highs and lows of 2018, during which time she became a mother and announced she was splitting up with her husband Offset, the “I Like It” rapper told Extra that she was ready to put the year behind her.

“I’m very excited for 2019 — I just feel like it’s going to be a reset,” she shared, describing 2018 as “the good, bad, and the ugly year.”