Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday

Cardi B Says She Has 'Not Shed Not One Tear' Since Filing for Divorce from Offset: 'I'm Not Hurt'

Cardi B is addressing her split from Offset in the wake of her divorce filing.

The "WAP" rapper, 27, got candid about the separation in an Instagram Live video on Friday, revealing she's "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage.

While responding to the outpour of support from fans amid her divorce, Cardi said, "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it."

"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," she said.

Cardi admitted that although her previous fallout with Offset made her "stressed out" and "sad," she isn't upset about their latest split.

"This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s— that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating," she said, before refuting rumors that Offset "has a baby on the way."

"I'm seeing people [saying] 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f—— complete lie," Cardi touted. "No, that's bull—."

The Grammy winner went on to explain why she had called it quits with the Migos rapper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

"I just got tired of f—— arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she said. "When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

During the Livestream, Cardi also shot down accusations that she was filing for divorce "for clout."

"I don't do stunts. I don't need stunts and I don't need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything," she said. "I don't understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad."

Cardi continued, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f—— grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

"You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes," she said "And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?"

"I want to say thank you to everybody they've been showing me love," Cardi added. "I'm great. I'm okay. I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt."

The "Be Careful" hitmaker filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, citing the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

The couple are due in court Nov. 4.

In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) confirmed Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

Later that year in December, just months after the birth of their daughter Kulture, Cardi revealed that she and Offset had split, saying in a since-deleted Instagram video that they "grew out of love." A month later, in January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cardi and Offset had reconciled.

Most recently, Cardi told ELLE's September issue that her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama" but also "a lot of love."