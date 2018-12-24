Cardi B Says She’s Not Back with Offset Despite Puerto Rico Reunion: 'I Just Had' to Have Sex

Cardi B feels like a brand new woman after spending some one-on-one time with Offset.

Over two weeks after announcing their split, the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic reunion together in Puerto Rico on Friday, prompting some fans to question whether the pair had decided to give their relationship another try.

Addressing their brief vacation during an Instagram Live video over the weekend, the “Money” rapper told fans the pair weren’t back together, but that she had wanted to connect with the Migos rapper, 27.

“I just had to get f—, that’s all,” Cardi, 26, remarked as a coy smile spread across her face, according to a fan video, adding that she feels “rejuvenated” now.

“Bitch feels baptized,” she shared of her time with the Migos rapper. “I came back to f— life, bitch.”

Offset and Cardi B

This admission will come as no big surprise to Cardi’s fans, as just days earlier, the rapper shared that there was one thing about her ex that she really missed.

“I miss the D,” she said in the now-expired video, which was captured by a fan. “I miss it, a lot.”

Taking things one step further, she shared that not only did she “want it,” but that she was “about to relapse and call.”

Offset, who has made numerous public pleas for Cardi’s forgiveness, appeared to make a public declaration that he’s ready to start a new chapter of his life on Friday, when he was spotted riding a Jet Ski with Cardi and supporting her at a concert.

“I’m searching for the man in the mirror / I’m asking him to change his ways,” he wrote on Instagram, quoting Michael Jackson’s 1987 classic “Man In the Mirror.”

During their reunion, Cardi — who shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 5 months, with Offset — was not wearing her 8-carat diamond engagement ring — or any ring — on her left hand.

Offset and Cardi B

In early December, Cardi announced in a since-deleted Instagram video that she and Offset had been “trying to work things out” but ultimately “grew out of love.”

Speaking with her fans and followers candidly, the rapper said, “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” adding, “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Reflecting on the highs and lows of 2018 — which included infidelity rumors surrounding Offset, plus the birth of their child — the “I Like It” rapper recently told Extra that she was ready to put the year behind her.

“I’m very excited for 2019 — I just feel like it’s going to be a reset,” she shared, describing 2018 as “the good, bad, and the ugly year.”