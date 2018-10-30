Cardi B Calls for a Rematch with 'Hater' Nicki Minaj Amid Renewed Drama: 'We Can Fight It Out'

Cardi B has a lengthy response to Nicki Minaj‘s recent claims about their ongoing feud following their now-infamous New York Fashion Week brawl in September.

Cardi, 26, called out Minaj, 35, in 10 separate expletive-filled Instagram videos posted on Monday, just hours after Minaj spoke on their ongoing conflict in the latest episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

The mother of one certainly did not hold back as she discussed the aftermath of their NYFW fight, showed a screenshot of the pair’s call log and even revealed that she was considering suing Minaj for “defamation of character.”

“How you say that I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated, playing the victim but now you the gangsta. You need to pick a side,” Cardi said in response to Minaj’s radio episode, in which she explained that her friend Rah Ali “really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad” during the Sept. 7 brawl.

“Do you want to be the victim or do you want to be the gangsta. You lie so much, you can’t even keep up with your f—— lies,” Cardi added in the first of 10 clips.

Among the “lies” Cardi was referring to was the claim that she “built her career of sympathy and Payola,” which is the practice of paying radio stations to play a song. “Since you want to talk about suing, maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you want to claim that I’m using something illegal called Payola for being so f—— successful,” Cardi said in the fourth of 10 videos.

In addition, Cardi’s response posts contained screen grabs of her attempts to call Minaj. Showing a screenshot of her call log, Cardi even revealed Minaj’s phone number along with the text messages from friends after her own phone number was leaked, allegedly by Minaj’s camp.

“Let’s talk about the leaked numbers s—. Tell me if this don’t make sense: How come my phone number got leaked one hour after the altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar party?” Cardi said in her fifth of ten videos, referring to the NYFW fight.

Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Minaj leaked the “I Like It” rapper’s phone number, which led to threatening messages about baby Kulture. “After my sister showed those text messages, look what you do. You go on Twitter and start liking s—, endorsing that type of nasty ass f—— behavior. Bitch you’re f—— sick in the head,” Cardi said in the sixth video.

In her ninth video response, Cardi spoke of the comments Minaj made about putting their feud to rest.

“You say you’re tired of talking about it. I’m tired of talking about it too. I’m tired of the whole internet s—. I’m tired of the interview s—. If you really want to talk about it, you know where to link me, we could always link up,” she said.

However, Cardi also warned: “We can talk about it or we can fight it out. I’m with whatever. But I’m sick and tired of that back and forth s—. I’m not doing it. I’m in a good space right now. Let me know what’s up.”

Last but not least, Cardi gave Minaj some advice.

“What you need to do is stop focusing on other people and focus on yourself and focus on your craft because you’re out here f—— up your legacy, looking like a f—— hater,” she said in her tenth video.

Cardi and Minaj’s exchange on Monday, comes seven weeks after videos of the Sept. 7 incident were posted online. One clip showed Cardi charging at someone. In a different video, Cardi can be heard screaming “say some s— about my daughter [Kulture] again.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child,” a source told PEOPLE. “She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki.”

The source also revealed Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”