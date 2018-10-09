Why Cardi B Confronted Nicki Minaj During NYFW: I'm Not Going to Catch Her 'in the Grocery Store'

It’s been more than a month since Cardi B and Nicki Minaj rumbled at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week back in September. While the “Chun-Li” emcee discussed the scuffle two days later on her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Cardi has only addressed their feud obliquely via social media — until now.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the rapper opened up about the ugly incident. “For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” Cardi, 25, said of Minaj in the W cover story. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

As she alluded to in her Instagram post she shared the night of the fight, the fuse for the fight with was lit when Minaj, 35, allegedly criticized her skills as a parent to Kulture Kiari, her 3-month-old daughter with Migos rapper Offset. Cardi believes that Minaj liked (but then unliked) a social media post that mocked her as a mom — a claim Minaj herself reportedly denies.

Regardless of whether or not it actually happened, the perceived slam had Cardi seeing red.

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi explained of her decision to bow out of the blockbuster trek with her “Finesse” partner. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—ing mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment?”

That’s when she decided to confront Queen Barbz about it — using her shoe to emphasize some points. Whether or not a glamorous fashion week soiree was the occasion the showdown remains up for debate.

“So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

This wasn’t the only time the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made headlines for fighting. On Oct. 1 she was charged with one Class A misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and two Class A misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment stemming from a fight that took place at a strip club in Queens, New York, back in August.

Cardi was arrested after surrendering to police that morning and will be arraigned on Oct. 29, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to the New York Times and TMZ, two bartenders at Angels Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them — claims they have strongly denied.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” the rapper’s attorney Jeff Kern told press outside the police station on Monday. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”