Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Are Both in Milan for Fashion Week Following N.Y.C. Fight

Two weeks after their infamous fight at a New York Fashion Week party, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have once again found themselves in the same city.

The stars are currently in Milan, where they’ve both popped up at separate Fashion Week events.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 35, has been in town for several days, having attended fashion shows for Fendi and Diesel. She most recently stepped out on Friday for Versace’s catwalk presentation, where she sat with Rita Ora in the front row.

Meanwhile, the “I Like It” rapper, 25, came to Milan to support her sister Hennessy Carolina, who walked the runway during the Philipp Plein show on Friday.

Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora at the Versace show Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Fronts Cyber-Bullying Campaign Following Cardi B Brawl – and People Have Questions

Following her sister’s Milan Fashion Week Debut, Cardi penned a sweet note that left little doubt over how much the night meant to her.

“I could cry,” the rapper wrote alongside a video of her sister stomping it out on the runway.

“I’m so proud of @hennessycarolina !! In Milan walking at the @philippplein show .Henessy is Soo swaggy ,talented and pretty .She is my rock and i can’t believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman !In my eyes she still little Hennessy ! Thank you @philippplein,” she continued.

Cardi also gave a shout-out to her sister’s girlfriend Michelle, who goes by Mel and also appeared in the show.

“I’m proud of my sister in law too @melomiiich48 !!Thank for makin my sister happy and more calm,” she wrote alongside a separate video, adding multiple crying with laughter emojis.

RELATED: Cardi B Steps Out (with Kulture!) for the First Time Since Altercation with Nicki Minaj at NYFW

Despite how excited she was to be able to watch her sister’s big night, the new mom shared that it was hard to be away from her 2-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

“Already missing my little k,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram Story.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Escorted Out Of Fashion Week Party After Physical “Altercation” With Nicki Minaj

After Minaj attended a Wednesday event for Diesel’s Hate Couture collection, which features pieces emblazoned with hateful comments stars have received on social media, some fans questioned why the brand made the decision to include Minaj in the project.

As part of the limited edition collection’s fight against cyberbullying, a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Only The Brave Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports anti-bullying programs.

Diesel addressed the reaction on social media in a tweet, saying, “We’re here to support anyone who’s getting hated on, and Nicki is one of them.”

Nicki Minaj Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cardi’s kept a lower profile since the physical altercation with Minaj, making her first public appearance last week while backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where her husband Offset was due to perform with his hip-hop collective, Migos.

Minaj and Cardi’s massive fight went down at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

After the fight, Cardi was escorted out of the building by security and photographed walking barefoot with her dress torn and a large lump on her forehead. Though it remains unclear how she sustained the injury, the insider maintained that Minaj was not responsible for the knot.

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

RELATED: Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj Again After Being Accused of Buying Her Way Into the Charts

Three days after the incident, Minaj broke her silence about the altercation. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” she said during an episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Minaj added, “I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt.”