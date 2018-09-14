Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Feud Continues as They Take Sides in the NYC Democratic Governor Primary

Long live the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj!

On Thursday, the rappers each posted on their social media accounts and encouraged their New York City-based followers to get out and vote in the democratic governor primaries.

The only problem? The women endorsed different candidates and posted their messages less than two hours apart.

At 1:19 p.m., Nicki shared a message on her Twitter telling New York residents “its time to get JUSTICE.”

“VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James,” the 35-year-old “Barbie Dreams” rapper wrote in support of the two-term incumbent. “They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls.”

‼️‼️‼️New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE, VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James. They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls‼️‼️‼️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2018

Adding fuel to the already-burning fire, Cardi, 25, chose to share a message of her own, this time on Instagram.

Endorsing Democratic candidate Cynthia Nixon, Cardi wrote, “Polls close around 8PM .NEW YORKERS VOTE NOW !!!!!! #cynthia#jumaane”

In the photo posted around 2:30 p.m., the former Sex and The City actress-turned-politician can be seen at a rally with her running partner, Jumaane Williams. The duo is proudly holding their hands together high above their head, while their supporters hold signs behind them.

The “I Like It” rapper joins several other famous faces to show support for Nixon’s office run, including Nixon’s former SATC co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Catttrall, and Kristen Davis. Like Cardi, the women have encouraged New Yorkers to vote for the new activist via social media.

Cardi and Nicki — both New York natives — have been no strangers to the headlines in the past few weeks.

On Sept. 8, the rappers got into an argument at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party for New York Fashion Week. During the altercation, Cardi screamed and lunged at Nicki.

The evening ended with a barefoot and bruised Cardi getting escorted out by security.

Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Following the incident, both rappers spoke out. In a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Nicki by name, Cardi suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper made negative comments about her infant daughter.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” Cardi wrote.

Three days later, Nicki spoke out on a new episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” Nicki explained, denying claims that she spoke poorly of Cardi’s new daughter. “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”