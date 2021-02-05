Cardi B Drops New NSFW Single 'Up' — Watch the Sexy Music Video

Turn up the volume because Cardi B is back with new music!

On Friday, the rapper dropped her latest single "Up" alongside a provocative music video featuring Cardi B in a variety of NSFW outfits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Tanu Muino-directed video opens with Cardi B in a sexy black ensemble as she stands over a coffin with a tombstone reading, "RIP 2020."

Throughout the clip, the 28-year-old is seen alongside her dancers in several different locations including the inside of a clamshell and an all-pink warehouse with the song title graffitied on the walls.

"Up" marks Cardi B's first musical release since her megahit "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion last year.

The track is expected to appear on the rapper's upcoming sophomore album due for release sometime this year, according to Rolling Stone.

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/Youtube

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/Youtube

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/Youtube

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, airing Friday, the rapper said that she already has "like 50 songs recorded" but has continued to hold back as she didn't feel "satisfied" with the music.

"I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, 'I feel like I don't have the right songs,'" she explained. "I'm just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear."

The artist also discussed how she approached her latest single, sharing that — like her first mixtape — she drew inspiration from Chicago drill music.

Image zoom

"My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before," she said. "If a topic on one of my songs is money, the other topic, I want it to be about something else."

She continued: "This might sound crazy, but I got really inspired of Drill Chicago music. I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it's up, then it's stuck. That's where I wanted to take it with this record."

Cardi B announced her new single Monday on Instagram, writing "LETS GOOOOOO!" alongside the track's cover art.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

On Twitter, the Grammy-winner expressed gratitude for her longtime music listeners, writing that their presence has been a source of comfort throughout trying times. "I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me," she began, before opening up about her emotional state.

"I been preparing for this week for over a month," Cardi wrote. "Unfortunately, I'm not feeling how I wanted to feel today. I'm very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me."