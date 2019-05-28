Cardi B Is Going to 'Press': Rapper to Release Highly Anticipated New Single Friday

On Monday, the rapper posted on Instagram that she will be releasing a new single, "Press," on Friday, May 31

By
Ruth Kinane
May 28, 2019 01:45 PM
Cardi B is ready to make more money moves!

On Monday, the rapper posted on Instagram that she will be releasing a new single, “Press,” on Friday, May 31. The Grammy-winner shared a pic of her clad in leopard print and handcuffs with the caption, “PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL ART WORK DROPS THIS WEEK ON 5/31!!!”

The new music from Cardi is presumably the first single from her next album, a follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy — winner of the Grammy for best rap album. Her most recent new music was “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars back in February. She recently postponed a string of concert dates to fully recover from plastic surgery procedures.

The singer also tweeted about the “Press,” this time accompanying the news with a pic of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former sex worker who was sentenced to death on conviction of 7 murders. Wuoronos claimed she killed the men in self-defense after they either raped, or attempted to rape her. Wuornos was executed in 2002.

