Here comes Cardi B, here comes Cardi B!

For a new Pepsi commercial released Thursday, the hit rapper, 27, hilariously gets in the holiday spirit for the soda company’s new “Gift It Forward” campaign—and she was eager to tell PEOPLE all about it.

Playing a much sexier version of Santa, Cardi B calls the shots and runs a tight ship as she instructs her elves to wrap up and send off her favorite gift—cash—to all. Check out the festive new commercial above.

The star is helping promote the company’s holiday campaign, in which newly designed 12-packs are equipped with QR-codes that when scanned, give Pepsi drinkers a chance to win and then gift money to friends and family.

Cash prizes range from $5 to $25,000 and “whether you gift your winnings to a friend, a family member or someone else,” says Todd Kaplan, the company’s VP of marketing, “Pepsi wants to make it easier for you to get into the gifting spirit.”

Image zoom Courtesy VaynerMedia/Pepsi Co.

In gearing up for her latest Pepsi partnership, “I was excited because it’s like Christmas themed and you know, who doesn’t get excited to do Christmas stuff,” she tells PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Aw it’s going to be extravagant! I can’t wait!'”

And if anyone knows about extravagance, it’s Cardi B. Dressed in a sparkling electric blue pants suit and rocking long platinum blonde tresses, she declares in the commercial, “If you don’t know their size, don’t get them a sweater. Get them the gift that always fits…cash!” Later, in the extended version, she encourages a struggling elf to twerk with cheer.

Image zoom Courtesy VaynerMedia/Pepsi Co.

When it came to filming the new TV spot, Cardi might as well have been at the North Pole. “It was really cold,” she says of the London shoot earlier this year. “I was like ‘Oh my God, winter is coming, honey.” And while she says there’s a lot “less action” that goes into making commercials versus her music videos, she couldn’t be more happy for this gig.

“I always see like big stars working with Pepsi so for them to pick me,” she says, “it just makes me feel like, ‘Oh I’m up there.'”

As for her own holiday plans the star and mom of 1-year-old daughter Kulture, says she’s excited to be keeping things low-key this year. “I’m going to Atlanta,” she says of heading to her husband’s hometown for Thanksgiving. “I spend it with Offset‘s family. A lot of open space down there so I can’t wait.”

And though she admits she’s not a whiz in the kitchen (“I could help smash up the potatoes”), she says she’s up for any challenge. “I feel like I could do a really good mac and cheese,” she says, before adding “I don’t think they’re gonna trust me though.”