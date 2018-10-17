Cardi B Announces New Music But Denies It Will Be a Diss Track Addressing Her Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B has new music on the horizon — and it won’t be about Nicki Minaj.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, announced in a since-deleted post on Instagram that she is releasing a single called “Money” on Oct. 26.

However, she denied reports that her song will touch on her feud with the “Barbie Dreams” performer, 35. A text conversation, of which Cardi posted a screenshot, reads, “Cardi has no song coming out about Nicki. … Cardi’s next single isn’t even a feature. And the content is about money lol.”

Cardi infamously tried to fight Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONs Party during New York Fashion Week. Afterward, Cardi revealed that Minaj’s alleged criticism of Cardi’s skills as a mother to 3-month-old Kulture Kiari, her daughter with husband Offset, was partly to blame for the confrontation.

“When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—– off!!” Cardi wrote in a Instagram post shared soon after the event.

Minaj retorted on her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”

Cardi opened up about her scuffle with Minaj to W Magazine earlier in October. “For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” she said. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi, who dropped out of the blockbuster tour, continued. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f—ing mom.”

Cardi added, “So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”