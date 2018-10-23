Cardi B Raps About Morning Sex (And Gives Daughter Kulture a Shout-Out!) on New Single 'Money'

Cardi B continues to make “Money” moves!

On Tuesday, the rapper dropped a new single — the materialistic anthem “Money” — on which she gives shoutouts to the Black Panther franchise (“Bitch, I will black on your ass / Wakanda forever”) and even her daughter 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, with husband Offset.

“I was born to flex, diamonds on y neck / I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture,” Cardi, 26, spits near the end of the track.

Cardi B Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Money” — which appears to be a one-off single or the first from an upcoming project — is Cardi’s latest single. The star broke out with “Bodak Yellow” in the summer of 2017, then released her smash debut debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in April, which spawned the additional hits “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful” and “I Like It.”

Last September, Cardi (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) secretly married 26-year-old Migos rapper Offset (aka Kiari Cephus). The pair welcomed daughter Kulture in July, and Cardi took a brief respite from the public eye.

RELATED: Cardi B Says Giving Birth to Kulture ‘Broke My Vagina’ — Hear Her Too Real Mom Confession

But last month, she made her triumphant return at the American Music Awards, where she performed “I Like It,” won three awards and thanked baby Kulture in an acceptance speech.

“I really want to thank my daughter,” Cardi concluded. “I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”