Cardi B's Husband Offset Arrested for Gun Possession 10 Days After Birth of Their Daughter: Report

Cardi B‘s husband Offset was arrested outside of Atlanta, GA, for gun and drug possession on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who is a convicted felon and on probation, had been pulled over for his tinted windows when Georgia police officers allegedly discovered a gun inside of his vehicle, according to TMZ.

The arrest comes just 10 days after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari.

The Atlanta Police Department could not confirm the arrest to PEOPLE.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a crime and an improper lane change, according to TMZ.

Offset Bryan Steffy/Getty

This is not Offset’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license, and in 2015 for drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University, Billboard reported.

This recent arrest follows a very big couple of weeks in the rapper’s life, with the arrival of his little girl Kulture Kiari who was born Tuesday, July 10.

The baby girl is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset, who has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.

Cardi B and Offset Cardi B Instagram

He was recently seen cuddling with Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, during a doctor’s visit for their daughter four days ago.

The birth of their daughter came two weeks after the new mom confirmed that she and Offset secretly tied the knot this past September. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” Cardi B tweeted on June 25.