Watch Cardi B and Mickey Guyton Hilariously Shear a Sheep and Milk a Cow: 'This Is Disgusting'

"I am from Texas, but that doesn't mean I know how to be a ranch hand!" country star Guyton quips in the all-new episode of Cardi B Tries

What happens when Cardi B and Mickey Guyton get together? A hilarious misadventure!

In an all-new episode of Cardi B's new limited series Cardi B Tries that premiered Thursday, the rap hitmaker, 28, and country star, 37, embark on a totally new endeavor. They try their hand dabbling in agriculture for a daylong excursion — with Cardi's glam nails and all.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cardi B Tries airs on Facebook Messenger's newly added Watch Together feature. The addition allows Facebook users to stream content together via Messenger video chat, Messenger Rooms and Instagram, much like a virtual watch party.

The newest episode, titled Cardi Tries Ranching, follows the "I Do" rapper and Guyton as they tend to horses, pigs, sheep and cows. While Guyton was pregnant during filming, the country star delivered her first child, son Grayson, with husband Grant Savoy earlier this month.

Image zoom Cardi B, Mickey Guyton | Credit: Facebook

"I really wanna have a farm and I'm trying to convince my husband [Migos star Offset] that we can actually have a farm in our property," Cardi explains. "But, I've never been around farm animals. You know, I'm a real city girl."

And as a southern native, Guyton finds herself in the same "city" boat. "I am from Texas, but that doesn't mean I know how to be a ranch hand!" she jokes. "See Mickey, you got me messed up," the Grammy-winning rapper quips.

Image zoom Cardi B, Mickey Guyton | Credit: Facebook

Throughout the episode, the one-time ranchers appear visibly distraught as they take on their hefty to-do-list, which includes riding a horse, shearing sheep, milking a cow and feeding pigs.

While the aforementioned duties might sound like "the usual" for a frequent farmer — they turn out to be quite the dilemma for the music makers — who keep their spirits up by poking fun throughout the expedition.

RELATED VIDEO: Mickey Guyton Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy: 'I Pray for Him' Knowing He's 'Going to Have to Face' Discrimination

For the pair, feeding pigs appears to be their least favorite assignment of the day. "I don't even wanna look," Guyton said. "This is disgusting," Cardi added, before asking their instructor, "Question, by any chance, are there any pigs out there that don't eat garbage?"

Ahead of her baby boy's delivery, Guyton expressed her concerns for the challenges Grayson may endure as he grows up as a Black man in the U.S. — and all that entails. The singer-songwriter's heartfelt sentiments came shortly after she released her Grammy-nominated song "Black Like Me" following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were each killed at the hands of police in 2020.

Image zoom Cardi B, Mickey Guyton | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word," Guyton previously told PEOPLE. "I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this. I pray for him."

"I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices," said the star. "I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be. I just want to support it in every way that I can."