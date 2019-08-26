1992
Born Belcalis Almánzar in October 1992 to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, the Bronx, New York, native got her moniker after going by Bacardi (yes, like the rum) for some time. Her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, also chose an alcohol-inspired nickname.
2011
Cardi B started stripping when she was 19 years old (after getting fired from an Amish supermarket), keeping her decision to dance under wraps from her relatives for years.
While dancing, Cardi became an Internet sensation after her videotaped rants went viral on Vine and Instagram.
2015-2017
Starting in 2015, Cardi B made waves as the “regula, degula, schmegula girl from the Bronx” on Love & Hip Hop New York, where her personality instantly made her a fan favorite. She had a hard time convincing other cast members that she had talent when it came to music, but always had faith that she would eventually make it.
Best known for saying things like, “If a b—- beef with me, we ‘gon beef…foreva” and throwing a shoe at a rival, Cardi only appeared on the show for two seasons, but she is a Love & Hip Hop legend.
2017
In June 2017, rumors began to circulate that Cardi B was seeing Migos rapper, Offset.
2017
When “Bodak Yellow” dropped in June 2017, no one could have predicted how quickly it would catapult Cardi B into the spotlight.
But catapult it did! The track became the song of the summer, and when it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in July of that year, Cardi made history as the first solo female rapper to hit the milestone since Lauryn Hill’s did it with her 1998 hit, “Doo-Wop (That Thing).”
Cardi would go on to earn two Grammy nominations for best rap song and best rap performance for the hit.
2017
Cardi B performed “Bodak Yellow” at the MTV VMAs pre-show, giving an iconic interview that made her a meme queen. She also presented a Moonman at the awards show. We were all watching Cardi’s star on the rise.
2017
Cardi B stunned at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball that fall. Scoring an invite to the exclusive event meant that Cardi was RiRi approved.
2017
Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage during an October performance in Philadelphia, and Cardi accepted. Though as we’d later find out, the stars were already married at the time of the proposal, having previously tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only Cardi’s cousin as the witness.
2018
They’re out here drippin’ in finesse! Cardi B collaborated with Bruno Mars on “Finesse,” performing the single at the Grammys that year.
2018
Cardi B’s fashion choices got the rumor mill churning as fans suspected that she was pregnant. Here she’s pictured at the iHeart Radio Music Awards (accepting the award for best new artist) wearing a tulle skirt that had everyone talking.
2018
In April, Cardi B dropped Invasion of Privacy, her first studio album, and the record debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was highly anticipated, as fans speculated that Cardi would end up being a one-hit wonder.
2018
The day after Invasion of Privacy dropped, Cardi went on SNL and wordlessly revealed that she was pregnant while singing “Be Careful,” a single off of the album, in a tight white dress.
2018
Cardi absolutely proved the haters wrong as Invasion of Privacy broke all sorts of records.
She was the first woman to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart, it was Apple’s fifth most-streamed album of all time and the album had 100 million streams on Apple Music in its first week.
The rapper was also named one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People.
Taraji P. Jenson wrote of Cardi, “When her mixtape came out, I thought, That’s it. She found it! She’s clear on her talent, and she’s not trying to get in anybody else’s lane. She recorded ‘Bodak Yellow’ because it’s what she loved. Now she’s the biggest thing in music. And even with all those eyeballs watching, she’s still unapologetically herself. Cardi B’s here to stay, baby, and I’m happy to be a witness.”
2018
Cardi didn’t let pregnancy slow her down! She werked and twerked all over the stage at Coachella in April 2018. She was joined by special guests G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, 21 Savage and Kehlani.
2018
You know you’ve made it when you score an invite to the Met Gala. Cardi showed up to the May event with her husband Offset, dressed perfectly for the Heavenly Bodies theme.
2018
Cardi B and Offset welcomed a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, into the world on July 10.
2018
Cardi B opened the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018, teasing fans with a baby reveal fake-out. She was nominated a whopping 12 times that year, taking home four Moonmen.
2018
Cardi and rumored rival Nicki Minaj got into an altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar September party after Cardi B alleged that Minaj was spreading lies about her. She was elbowed in the head by a security guard and allegedly threw a shoe at Minaj before being escorted out.
2018
Cardi B was escorted out of a New York precinct after turning herself in for allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at a strip club in New York. Allegedly, Cardi believed that the women were sleeping with her husband, Offset. Cardi was charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment. In June 2019, she plead not guilty.
2018
But her drama with other A-Listers and legal woes didn’t bother the rapper — Cardi continued to dominate the charts and the awards circuit, hitting the October American Music Awards to perform her next hit, “I Like It.”
2018
Cardi B announced on Instagram in early December 2018 that she and Offset were calling it quits. The decision to end things came after months of rumors that Offset was being unfaithful.
In an Instagram caption explaining her decision, Cardi wrote, “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’ve been really good friends and we know we’re really good business partners. And he’s always been somebody I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we just grew out of love but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and, yea.”
Offset’s comment on the split was a somber, “Y’all won,” directed at the fans.
2018
The same day that Cardi announced her split from Offset, she also let the world see her adorable daughter, Kulture, for the very first time.
2018
In an effort to win Cardi back, Offset interrupted her Rolling Loud Festival performance in Los Angeles with a cake that said “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” Fan reaction to the incident was mixed, with some supporting the couple and others thinking he was out of line.
2019
Evidently, Offset’s tactics worked: Cardi took him back. The pair, here at the Grammys, are still together and even have tattoo tributes to one another.
2019
Cardi landed the holy grail of pop stardom: a Pepsi commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.
2019
Cardi B was nominated for five Grammys at the 2019 awards. She went home with the award for best rap album.
2019
She also performed her hit single, “Money,” at the ceremony.
2019
While dominating the tour circuit, Cardi broke yet another record, setting an all-time attendance record of 75,580 people at the Houston rodeo, beating out Garth Brooks.
2019
Cardi B was nominated for 21 (that’s right, 2-1) Billboard Music Awards, the most of the night. She walked away with six statuettes.
Now
Cardi is still touring up a storm, but she is also taking time to enjoy her sweet family. Here she is pictured with Kulture and Offset on a family vacation.
Now
Cardi B’s star is still on the rise: She is currently nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards, and continues to release hits like “Press,” “Money” and collaborations with other artists.
She’s also getting ready to appear in Hustlers, a film starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. It’ll premiere in September of this year.