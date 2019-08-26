Cardi B announced on Instagram in early December 2018 that she and Offset were calling it quits. The decision to end things came after months of rumors that Offset was being unfaithful.

In an Instagram caption explaining her decision, Cardi wrote, “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’ve been really good friends and we know we’re really good business partners. And he’s always been somebody I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we just grew out of love but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and, yea.”

Offset’s comment on the split was a somber, “Y’all won,” directed at the fans.