The song is first female rap collaboration in history to debut at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion React to 'WAP' Debuting at No. 1: 'I Did Not See This Coming'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are beyond thrilled at the success of their recent collaboration.

On Monday, the rap superstars reacted to the news that "WAP" debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and thanked fans — as well as each other — for their support in a series of social media posts.

"Number f—in' one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on @billboard hot 100, Cardi wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of her reacting to the news. "I'm just so thankful I want to hug the LORD."

"Thank you soo much @theestallion .I don't even know how to thank you ,I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans,Thank you the world for listening .Im just soooo thankful I can't even type it .Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP," she added.

Megan shared a reaction of her own, also writing on Instagram, "Me and cardi just got off the phone screaming 😭😭😭."

"FIRST FEMALE RAP COLLABORATION IN HISTORY TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1 😭😭😭 God is so great 🙏🏾 THANK YALL !!!"

She added: "@iamcardib thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for all the laughs, & thank you for having me on the record 💕💕💕💕 #WAP."

In a follow-up post on Monday, Cardi added, "Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT !! I'm sooo f—in' happy .Im so proud of us !Yooo God is sooooo big .I did NOT see this coming I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo.Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion !!!GETTING DRUNKYYY EARLY !!!!"

Cardi and Megan's much talked about collaboration climbed all the way to the top of the Billboard chart on Monday, knocking Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" out from the top spot.

"WAP" is Cardi's fourth song to earn the coveted No. 1 spot — following "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "Girls Like You" — and Megan's second after her "Savage" remix, featuring Beyoncé, topped the Hot 100 earlier this year in April.

"WAP" also racked up the most first-week streams for a single with 93 million listens, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, as reported by Billboard.

The song, as pointed out by Megan in her celebratory post, was also the first female rap collaboration in history to debut at the top spot on the music chart.

On Twitter last week, Cardi previously shared that if the song debuted at No. 1, she would "die for a couple seconds and come back to life."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

The Aug. 7 release of the single and its accompanying music video was met with both praise and criticism thanks to its sexually explicit lyrics and proactive themes.

Sharing her inspiration for the project, Cardi said in an installment of New Music Daily on Apple Music that she wanted to disprove the misconception that women can't support other women in the industry.