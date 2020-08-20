"Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $," Cardi B said

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1M to 'Celebrate All the Powerful Women Out There'

After the success of their "WAP" music video, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving a "WAP"-ping amount of money to deserving women.

On Thursday, the pair, whose song made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart, announced their partnership with Cash App to give away a total of $1 million on Twitter.

"Y'all made #WAP amazing!! We're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $," Cardi B tweeted.

"To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! We're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. How can some $ help you or a woman you know right now?" Megan wrote.

The #WAPParty giveaway, which is the largest-ever cash giveaway on Twitter to date, concludes on Thursday.

The Aug. 7 release of "WAP" and its accompanying music video was met with both praise and criticism due to its sexually explicit lyrics and empowerment themes.

Among those to criticize the rappers' video were CeeLo Green and Russell Brand, both of whom faced backlash online.

Despite the criticism, "WAP" climbed all the way to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart, knocking out Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."