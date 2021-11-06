Cardi B Geeks Out While Meeting Robert Pattinson: 'I Felt Like a Teen'

"Look at my friend, guys," Cardi B said in a video with Robert Pattinson as she yelled in excitement over meeting the Twilight actor

Cardi B is living her teenage dream.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, raved about meeting Robert Pattinson in a video she posted Friday to Twitter. "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" Cardi wrote.

"Come on. Look at my friend, guys," she said to the camera as she fixed her hair before Pattinson, 35, leaned into the frame. Cardi screamed in excitement as the Twilight star stuck out his tongue.

Pattinson wrapped earlier this year on The Batman, in which he plays the eponymous Dark Knight, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The movie premieres March 4, 2022 in theaters.

Cardi's newfound camaraderie with the Lighthouse actor comes as she lives every millennial woman's adolescent dream, sparking a Twitter friendship with Penn Badgley.

The exchange began when a fan posted a throwback video of the You star, 35, explaining why he admires people who are good at social media. "Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship [with social media]," he said in the clip.

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous," Cardi wrote in a quote tweet before Badgley responded with one of his own, writing: "I-" The pair has since changed their Twitter profile photos to images of each other.

The Gossip Girl alum later commented on the possibility of having Cardi appear in You season 4. "Well, I don't know," he said last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I mean, I definitely can't say, but there is actually, I believe, this is true. There's an actual Change.org petition."