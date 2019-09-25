Cardi B Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted on a Magazine Shoot: 'I Was So Mad'

Cardi B is opening up about her own #MeToo experience.

In the upcoming episode of WE tv’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop set to premiere on Thursday, the rapper recounts the time she was sexually assaulted during a magazine shoot.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d— out,” Cardi, 26, tells host Angie Martinez in a clip from the episode shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “I was so f—ing mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.'”

“I was like, ‘[You’re] fucking bugging. You know what? I’m out,'” she continued. “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’ When I see the Me Too movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls— s—. It happens, really, every day.”

When asked by Martinez whether that still happens to her, Cardi responded, “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram … I’ll f—ing violate.”

Image zoom Cardi B WE/Youtube

Cardi previously spoke out about her experience, telling Cosmopolitan in a 2018 interview, “When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d—s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

The interview came five months after The New York Times released bombshell reports about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abuses in October 2017. Soon after the article ran, a number of actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, went on the record with strikingly similar stories. The accounts of the actresses and dozens of other women caused Weinstein to be ousted from his company and fueled the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and retaliation against women for refusing his advances. He is set to go to trial in New York City in January 2020 on charges of rape and predatory sexual assault related to the accusations of two women. (He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.)

Cardi B’s episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EST on WE tv.