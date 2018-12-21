Cardi B Is Looking Forward to a 'Reset' Following Tumultuous Year: 'I'm Very Excited'

Cardi B is ready for a new year already.

In an interview with Extra, the 26-year-old “Money” rapper reflected on the highs and lows of 2018, during which time she welcomed her first daughter and also announced she was splitting up with her husband Offset.

Despite the drama surrounding Offset’s numerous public pleas to get her back, Cardi shared that “everything is good” with her.

“I’m very excited for 2019 — I just feel like it’s going to be a reset,” she continued, adding that 2018 “was the good, bad, and the ugly year.”

Expanding on the crazy time in her life, the rapper added that there was “a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.”

During the interview, which occurred shortly after Offset shared that all he wants is to be able to spend the holidays with their daughter Kulture Kiari, 5 months, Cardi said her Christmas plans are still up in the year.

“Everyone want to spend time with Kulture, so it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness where am I going to spend it?’” she remarked.

Although Cardi has been open about not knowing what the future holds for her and Offset, earlier this week she revealed there’s one thing about the Migos rapper, 27, that she misses very badly.

“I miss the D,” she said in an Instagram Live video, which was captured by a fan and posted to YouTube. “I miss it, a lot.”

Between sips of her coffee, Cardi went into graphic, NSFW detail about Offset’s private parts.

“I want it,” she added. “I’m about to relapse and call.”

Earlier this month, Offset offered a very public olive branch to his estranged wife — crashing her headlining performance at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles with three boxes consisting of 2,000 stem roses worth $15,000 from Venus ET Fleur that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.”

“In front of the world, I love you,” Offset said, begging her to reignite their romance.

However, his gesture didn’t seem to work as Cardi appeared irritated and responded to Offset at length — off of the microphone.

Cardi went on to address the situation in a since-deleted Instagram video, explaining to her fans that despite her reaction to the public apology, slamming her “baby father” is “not going to make me feel any better.”

“Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” Cardi added in a second video, that has also been deleted. “Unfortunately, we going through things, and it’s not private. It became public. And I just want things to die down.”

Offset later spoke about his move on social media, writing on Twitter, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

He added, “Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

Earlier this month, Cardi announced their split on Instagram, explaining that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added.