Cardi B Learns She's Nominated for 5 Grammys as She Leaves Court — See Her Hilarious Reaction

Cardi B found out she was nominated for a number of Grammy Awards in a very peculiar way.

On Friday, moments after the Bodak Yellow rapper, 26, appeared in court on assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens, New York, she was informed by a reporter that she was up for five Grammys.

“I am?” Cardi questioned the reporter before asking, “How many nominations?”

Upon hearing the news, the rapper indulged in a mini celebration by sticking her tongue out and yelling her signature phrase, “Oweee.”

Cardi shared a clip of the hilarious moment on Twitter writing, “This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy… I need a do over.”

This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy 😩😩😂I need a do over 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️😩 pic.twitter.com/aCt5WH6ZwZ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2018

The new mom to 4-month-old Kulture also posted the clip on Instagram with a similar caption.

“What a way to find out i got 5 Grammys nominations… I’m telling you my life is a movie. I work my ass off for this! Win or not atleast i know i had a chance and people was watching and admiring my work. Im Soo happy! THANK YOU!” Cardi wrote.

Cardi has been nominated for Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy, Record of the Year for “I Like It,” Rap Song of the Year for “Bodak Yellow” and Rap Performance of the Year for “Bodak Yellow.”

During the hearing, the judge issued orders of protection for the alleged victims Baddie Gi and Jade, who claim Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed her now-estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, had an affair with one of them, according to the New York Times and TMZ.

Cardi B PETER FOLEY/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.”

Cardi was warned to have no contact with either Baddie Gi or Jade, including comments or threats on social media, and was released without bail.

A lawyer for Cardi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The rapper is next due in court Jan. 31.

The news of ruling and her Grammy nominations comes just a few days after Cardi announced her split from Offset, 26.

In a video on Instagram, which has since been deleted, Cardi shared that although the pair “grew out of love” they’re still “really good friends and we are really good business partners.”

“We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she added. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi B STEPHEN YANG/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hours later, the woman accused of coming between the pair, model Summer Bunni, issued a tearful apology to the “Taki Taki” rapper.

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” she claimed in a video sent to TMZ. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.’”

“I feel ashamed,” she continued. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”