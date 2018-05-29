Cardi B Just Learned Donald Glover and Childish Gambino Are the Same Person

Donald Glover‘s hip-hop alter-ego Childish Gambino apparently had Cardi B scratching her head and asking, “Okurrr?”

On Thursday, the “Bodak Yellow” singer, 25, appeared to reveal that she didn’t know Glover and Gambino were actually one and the same.

“It’s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look soo much alike,” she wrote. “I think they secretly the same person!!!! Sooo dope!!”

Minutes later, it seemed Cardi B noticed her error. “Wait I’m confuse now ?!” she tweeted, before deleting her first tweet.

Cardi B and Donald Glover Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

Cardi may have tried to erase her mistake from the Internet, but a fan named Chris Murphy captured it before she did and shared her error on Twitter.

“If, before today, you were positive that Cardi B understood that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person, then you might want to take a seat…” he wrote in the caption.

If, before today, you were positive that Cardi B understood that Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person, then you might want to take a seat… pic.twitter.com/TsxsqrSwcV — Chris Murphy (@christress) May 25, 2018

If Glover has Cardi seeing double, it’s probably because he’s been everywhere these days.

The Atlanta star is starring in the new Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, which was released Friday.

Earlier this month, he hosted and performed as Childish Gambino on Saturday Night Live — later dropping the Hiro Murai-directed music video for “This Is America” and earning tons of celebrity praise for its eye-catching imagery and commentary on gun violence.

“This is America. Don’t catch you slippin’ up,” Glover sings in the track. “Don’t catch you slippin’ up. Look what I’m whippin’ up.”

Cardi herself released her latest clip Tuesday morning, baring her baby bump in the video for “I Like That” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The rapper is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Offset in early July. “I love kickin’ the s— out of mommy,” she posted on her Insta Story late Monday, sharing a photo of her belly.