Cardi B is sending a clear message to the haters: she isn't bothered with their attempts to take her down

Cardi B Laughs Off Trolls Who Tried to 'Cancel' Her by Jumping in Her Pool: 'I Don't Give a F—'

Cardi B isn't letting her haters get the best of her.

After seeing that "Cardi B Is Over Party" was trending on Twitter on Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, 27, shut down speculation that she was the one behind an Instagram account, which she went on to allege was fake, that had posted negative things about a number of female artists, including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

"Let me make this really clear. I am not a 15-year-old girl that do fake Instagrams to talk about celebrities. I have a whole life," Cardi said in an Instagram video. "I don’t got time to do s— like that."

"I don't have a problem with nobody," she added, as she questioned why her haters have such a big problem with her. "I don't talk about nobody, I barely go on Live talking about anything and it's like damn, what is it y'all want me to do? Y'all want me to delete my life existence?"

In the caption of the video, Cardi also slammed the "ridiculous lie," as well as all of "the time and energy" some people spend on trying to bring her down.

"This was JUST RIDICULOUS 😂😂😩😩 It proves to me tho that I intimidate anybody that has any hate towards me that they will find any possible way to break me .YOU CANT BREAK ME !" she wrote, adding that no matter what, she will continue to stand up for herself. "Bring up my past and everything I said YOU CANT BREAK ME .I WILL BE HERE ! I will not run away from social media, I will not be discouraged of my work."

Hours later, Cardi made it crystal clear that she wasn't sweating the manufactured outrage.

"Hi everybody so that failed attempt that y'all tried to say that I have a fake instagram like I'm 10 years old, since it failed, now y’all trying to look up stuff from my past to cancel me. Bringing up old s—," she said in a video message, which was appropriately captioned "I DON'T GIVE A F—."

"I haven't released any music in eight months so it's like, I only been f—ing on Instagram and eating food and that still bother ya that just mean I'm really that important in your heart and my presence really bothers your soul. And guess what, I don't give a damn, bye,” she added, before promptly jumping into a pool.

In addition to retweeting many messages of support from her fans, Cardi also amplified another message about a more productive avenue people can redirect their anger towards.

"@iamcardib has never given me any indication that she gave a f— about anything anyone says about her. That's why ppl love her," one Twitter user wrote, before adding, "How about focusing on #ElijahMcClain #BreonnaTaylor opposed to looking for ppl to cancel."

Cardi is one of many celebrities who has taken a stand for Breonna Taylor, 26-year-old unarmed black EMT in Louisville, Kentucky, who was fatally shot March 13 by police while they carried out a search warrant on the wrong apartment. Although one of the officers involved in the shooting has since been fired, according to the police, the other two remain on administrative leave. No charges have been filed.