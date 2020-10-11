Cardi B Kisses Offset at Her Vegas Birthday Bash One Month After Filing for Divorce

Cardi B and Offset's relationship appeared to be back on during the “WAP” rapper’s 28th birthday celebration on Saturday night, just one month after she filed for divorce from him.

Cardi marked her latest birthday with a party in Las Vegas along with the Migos rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner and more fellow celebs. Cardi chartered a Playboy jet while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who gifted Cardi a new Birkin bag, shared videos and photos arriving in her own private plane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point in the evening, Cardi was photographed kissing her estranged husband, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Image zoom Splash News

The celebration went well into the morning, with Offset, 28, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram Story featuring Cardi and her friends dancing at their hotel.

At one point, he placed his hand on Cardi as she danced in front of him. In another video, Cardi gives her ex a lap dance. Offset also posted a video to his Instagram page in which he calls Cardi his “girl.”

Image zoom Cardi B dancing after her birthday celebration Offset/Instagram

The day before the party, Cardi posted a video to Instagram revealing the bright pink billboard she was given on behalf of Kulture. "Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it," she captioned a video showing off the gift, leading many fans to guess that it was a gift from Offset.

The billboard reads "Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture" and includes a picture of the mother-daughter duo both wearing pink outfits with matching sunglasses and purses. The sign was also complete with a pink gift bow that stretched across the side.

In the background of the clip, Cardi can be heard gushing over the present, exclaiming, "Oh my goodness, oh my God." Shortly before Cardi posted her reaction to the billboard, Offset admitted that he was missing his estranged wife.

RELATED VIDEO: Everything Cardi B and Offset Have Said About Their 'A Lot of Drama'-Filled Relationship

The comment came after the Migos rapper revealed that he wanted to dye his hair a new color and asked his fans for input on social media. When one person expressed that the rapper looked "stressed out," Offset responded that the reason had to do with Cardi.

"I miss MRS. WAP," he wrote, a reference to her hit NSFW song.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out the rapper had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.