Cardi B to Serve as Judge in New Talent Show and She Doesn't 'Give a F—' If You Don't Like It

Cardi B is set to star as a judge on a new music talent show — and she has some strong words for any haters who think she’s not qualified

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been tapped to appear alongside T.I. and Chance the Rapper on the upcoming Netflix series Rhythm and Flow, and she shared her excitement about the new gig in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday.

“I’m looking for the diamond in the rough,” she said in the energetic clip. “I’m looking for somebody that when I’m going to my car I’m going to remember their music, I’m going to remember their face, I’m going to remember their personality…I’m looking for that “It Factor.”

That’s when she turned her attention towards her critics. “I don’t give a f— if you don’t think I’m qualified as a judge. Bitch, I make good f—ing music because you know my motherf—ing music, right bitch?”

“I make hits. Hits, hits, hits, hits,” continued the 26-year-old while aggressively humping the air from her directors chair. “And I’m looking for you, bitch. I’m looking for you motherf—er. If you think you’re that motherf—er, you better sign the f— up because we want to find you. We want to discover you!”

The show will head to the video streaming platform in 2019.

In a new cover story with PEOPLE en Español , Cardi revealed that she’s afraid to leave 4-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari alone for too long, for fear that the infant won’t remember her.

“I don’t want to miss nothing from my baby,” the “I Like It” rapper, who welcomed her first child in July with husband Offset, says in the interview. “I read that babies forget people so quick; I don’t want her to forget me. I don’t want her thinking that somebody else is her mom; I want her to love me as her mom.”

Cardi B and husband Offset. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cardi’s desire for quality time with Kulture led her to back out of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour. “I want to be the one that when she cries, I’m the one that stops her from crying. Seriously,” Cardi, 26, continues. “Being a week away, it would just drive me insane.”