"I had a dentist appointment," she cited as her excuse for missing out

Cardi B Jokes She Was 'Supposed to Perform' 'WAP' at Joe Biden Inauguration: 'Maybe Next Time'

Cardi B and the B stands for Biden!

After a long list of stars performed at "Celebrating America" following Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration, Cardi B joked that she was supposed to be on the lineup to play NSFW track with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP."

"Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment😓😓," the rapper, 28, tweeted. "Maybe next time."

Perhaps the "certified freak" lyrics wouldn't have found a place in the lineup featuring Demi Lovato, John Legend and Katy Perry, but fans would've loved to see it.

"this the America we want," tweeted one fan, using a viral meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders photoshopped into the "WAP" music video.

"I would live for this," added another.

"This would have gone down in the history books," added a third.

While the performance would have been an unexpected surprise, the rapper's support for Biden isn't. In August, she interviewed the now-President for Elle.

Listing her wants for the new president — including free healthcare and "answers" about the coronavirus pandemic — she told Biden, "I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I'm tired of it. I'm sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too."

"There's no reason why we can't have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility. I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt," Biden responded. "Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we're in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off."

Before endorsing Biden, Cardi supported Sanders in his presidential campaign.

In December, while accepting the Woman of the Year award from Billboard, the singer spoke about the single and how it "pissed off" Republicans.