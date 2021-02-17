This makes Cardi the first female rapper to dominate the Hot 100 Chart without any features on her track since 1998 when Lauryn Hill set the record with “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

Cardi B Jokes She 'Over Succeeded' as New Single 'Up' Debuts at No. 2: 'This Is Big for Me'

Cardi B has outdone herself!

With the Feb. 5 release of her new single "Up," the rap star, 28, has landed yet another Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — and she is stoked.

"Just landed and my wifi back poppin," she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters, this is BIG for me. I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded."

She went on, "First time a female rapper debut top 5 since [Lauryn Hill]." With the incredible success of "Up," Cardi B is the second female rapper to dominate the Hot 100 chart without any features on her track — only second to Lauryn Hill, who set the record with her smash jam "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Image zoom Cardi B | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"Up" is atop several other Billboard charts including: digital song sales, streaming songs, hot R&B/hip-hop and hot rap songs.

"And the song [is] still stable on all platforms on its second week," Cardi wrote. "This is not a one week thing, this is longevity."

While the Grammy winner is proud of her newest feat and feels all hitmakers should be equally as thrilled when their music skyrockets — she has responded to backlash from some Twitter users who wrote that she is "obsessed" with her chart stats.

"At the beginning of last week, I was crying because one single post put my confidence down," she shared. "[People were saying,] 'She needs promo.' 'She's a flop.' 'She needs help,' erasing the fact I been constantly winning. I had to brush it off remind myself I beat records wit my last record & now boom."

"I had to brush it off remind myself I beat records wit my last record & now boom. Chart too high," she added.

When one person tweeted that Cardi B is "angry" for not landing the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100, she clarified otherwise and expressed her gratitude for her No. 2 rank.

"How do I sound angry?" she wrote. "Why would I be angry? I'm extremely happy and I said it since last week, I'm even happy to go top 5."

"Now that I went not even top 10, I'm top 5, I can't even brag about my accomplishments and how the record still doing good on the second week? DEUM LET ME EAT!" she added.

Ultimately, Cardi made clear that despite the back and forth, she is thankful for the people who contributed to the success of "Up."

"I was talkin' my hot s— earlier but on some real s—, THANK YOU EVERYONE. BARDIgang, GP, music listeners, people who listen on their stories ,TikTokers, artist, blogs, YouTubers [and] EVERYONE who help [sic] my record go #2 billboard," she tweeted. I appreciate it more then ya ever think!"

Cardi also assured her BardiGang that "when the world [is] back open," she'll invite at least 200 fans to "have a party and laugh at all the times we had negative viral tweets" and "proved motherf—rs wrong."