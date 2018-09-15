Cardi B Jokes About Nicki Minaj Fight — and That Knot on Her Forehead — One Week Later

Nicki Minaj called her public fight with Cardi B “so mortifying and so humiliating,” but Cardi B appears ready to make jokes about it now.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old Bronx-born “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a photo of a young girl dressed up in a look nearly identical to Cardi’s during the now-infamous incident, which happened Sept. 8 at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week.

The mini-me had her hair sleekly pulled back with a messy ponytail, just as Cardi did. She wore a flowing red dress, similar to the Dolce & Gabbana gown Cardi wore. She also layered the outfit with gold necklaces and earrings, accessories meant to mimic Cardi’s.

“Sooooooo buteeeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cardi wrote, noting that the girl was only missing one thing: a bruise on her forehead. “She forgot the knot 😩😩😩💪🏾.”

Videos of the incident were later posted online, and one showed Cardi charging at someone. In a different video, Cardi can be heard screaming “say some s— about my daughter again.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child,” a source told PEOPLE. “She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki.”

The source also revealed Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, 35, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that no arrests were made.

After the fight, Cardi was escorted out of the building by security and photographed walking barefoot with her dress torn and a large lump on her forehead. Though it remains unclear how she sustained the injury, an insider maintained that Minaj was not responsible for the knot.

Later in the night, Minaj was spotted smiling and blowing kisses to the crowd as she left.

Shortly after leaving the bash, Cardi addressed the incident on Instagram but did not mention Minaj by name.

“I’ve let a lot of s—! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve [threatened] other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—ing with them!!!” she penned.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!!” Cardi said in reference to her 9-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset.

During Monday’s episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Minaj denied that she had ever spoken ill of Cardi’s daughter. “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child,” Minaj said, using her full name. “I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”

She went on to say that she was embarrassed by the incident. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon people who have their life together,” Minaj said. “I was in a Gaultier gown– off the motherf—— runway— and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt.”

Still, she didn’t feel the need to fight Cardi. “I’m such an ill-a– bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night,” Minaj said.