Cardi B Hilariously Crashes Jerry Seinfeld's Appearance on Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns

Zach Galifianakis brought back his intentionally cringeworthy talk show Between Two Ferns after a two-year hiatus — but he’s less than impressed with his guest, Jerry Seinfeld.

“I had President Hillary Clinton on last time. Now I have this guy,” he can be heard grumbling as the (decidedly hostile) interview begins. “It’s like I Love the ’90s. I might as well have Lorena Bobbitt as a guest.”

After interrogating Seinfeld about his own Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and its similarities to Carpool Karaoke (“What’s next in lazy, car-based comedy?”) and his involvement in 2007’s animated feature Bee Movie (“Don’t you think it should have been called D-Minus Movie?”) Galifianakis ushers out “better guest” Cardi B in a desperate bid to “save” the show.

The overjoyed host presents Cardi with a gift for her baby, a “gender-neutral” shirt reading “Rap Fan,” while an under-joyed Seinfeld looks on in frustration. “You are special,” Galifianakis tells the “Bodak Yellow” emcee, “but the most important thing is that you’re relevant.”

Jerry Seinfeld, Cardi B and Zach Galifianakis on Behind Two Ferns.

Seinfeld, now forced to sit on a milk crate, observes that “this is a really different interview than the one I did. I’m not even between the ferns anymore!”

Watch the awkwardness and the hilarity in the video above.