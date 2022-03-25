Cardi B Celebrates All-Platinum Album, Debuts New Remix with Summer Walker and SZA: 'Amazing'

Every song on Cardi B's 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy has been certified platinum or higher by The Recording Industry Association of America

Cardi B is starting the weekend off right!

The musician, 29, marked a major milestone in her career Thursday and released a new remix with Summer Walker and SZA on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cardi celebrated her 2018 studio album Invasion of Privacy on Twitter after all of its 13 songs were certified platinum or higher by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

After Chart Data shared that Cardi's debut album had become "the first album in history to have all of its songs certified @RIAA Platinum or higher," the rapper retweeted the message, teasing more to come.

"AMAZING ….can't wait for my second album," she wrote. "Thanks for all the love & support"

Invasion of Privacy includes popular tracks like "Bartier Cardi," "I Do," and "Be Careful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She made history with "Bodak Yellow" when she became the first female rapper to have a diamond-certified song in March 2021.

Summer Walker, Cardi B and SZA Credit: Summer Walker/Youtube

While Cardi has been celebrating her successes, she's not slowing down anytime soon. The rapper also rolled out a new song, a remix of Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love," on Friday.

Cardi B appears in a dreamy new video for the remix, in which she shows off her singing skills while opening the track.

Ahead of the "No Love" remix release, Cardi teased her new sound in a Tuesday Instagram post, writing, "Ommmmmggg I'm soooo excited and nervous!!! I have never sounded the way I do on this record 😆but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too ♥️♥️♥️♥️."