Court Confirms Cardi B to Be Indicted by Grand Jury on 14 Charges over Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B will be indicted by a Queens grand jury on Tuesday over a strip club brawl the rapper was involved in last August, PEOPLE confirms.

The 26-year-old rapper is alleged to have ordered an assault on two bartenders, identified as Jade and Baddie G, at Angel’s Strip Club over her belief that Jade slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset. A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries. NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.

RELATED: Cardi B’s Strip Club Bartender Brawl Assault Case Is Now Being Heard by a Grand Jury

Image zoom Cardi B Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The “Press” star was initially only charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment, but — after rejecting a plea deal in April — will now face 14 charges, two of which are counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a Queens district court spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE. Other charges will include criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her part in the brawl.

The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment in a Queens courtroom, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, ABC News reports.

Cardi B’s attorney Jeff Kern did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, though he previously told reporters he was “aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

RELATED: Cardi B’s Strip Club Bartender Brawl Assault Case Is Now Being Heard by a Grand Jury

Image zoom Cardi B BACKGRID

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, begged to differ.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes,” he told PEOPLE in a statement last fall. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”

In October, Cardi surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested, fingerprinted, had a mugshot taken and was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Months later on Dec. 7 — the same morning the “Money” rapper received five Grammy nominations — Cardi appeared in court on assault and reckless endangerment charges after a summons was issued for her connection with the attack.

The hearing proceeded quickly, with the judge issuing orders of protection for the alleged victims, according to the Associated Press. TMZ reports the rapper was warned to have no contact with either Baddie Gi or Jade, including comments or threats on social media, and was released without bail. The protective order was extended on Jan. 31, according to NBC.

Image zoom Cardi B JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

In April, Cardi reportedly rejected a plea deal, according to multiple outlets, including CBS New York. The Blast and ABC 7 report the deal would have called for Cardi to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree. After conditions were met, the outlets report the case would have been dismissed and the rapper would not have had to serve any jail time.

Despite the pending indictment, Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) and Offset attended the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in California Thursday night, where she took home an award for songwriter of the year.

Image zoom Cardi B and Offset Amy Sussman/Getty

“I just want to say I’m very grateful,” Cardi told the audience while accepting her award. “Sometimes people stop and remind me — my people, my team are like ‘Cardi, you crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs is charting.’ Everybody wanna say, ‘She made it because of this’ or ‘She made it because of that’ — I made it because I worked my ass off. You know what I’m saying?”

She added, “Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me and okuuuurrr, goodnight.”