Cardi B Is 'So Happy' After Elaborate 26th Birthday Party — But She's Craving a 'Romantic Dinner'

Cardi B got a big surprise on Friday night — and her stomach wasn’t happy about it!

After returning home from a surprise 26th birthday bash at Beauty & Essex, the “I Like It” rapper shared that she felt both very grateful — and very hungry.

“Hubbs told me that he was gonna take me out to dinner and I appreciate the surprise birthday party and all that but I’m f— hungry right now,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story, referring to her husband Offset, also 26.

“I’m hungry, but I’m so happy,” she added.

Earlier that night, Cardi shared a glimpse of the colorful outfit she thought she’d wear to a dinner. In the short clip, the emcee sat down and extended her legs, highlighting a pair of Moschino tights featuring a childlike scribble down the front.

To match her whimsical tights, she wore a bold pink dress and hat that also appeared in Moschino’s spring 2019 collection.

Clearly getting the colorful memo, Offset wore a pair of bright green pants and a jacket covered with green and yellow flames.

After getting some shut-eye, the rapper shared a video on Saturday of the sweet moment when she realized her husband wasn’t taking her on “a romantic dinner.”

“The fact that i avoided eating dinner last night cause babe said we was going to a romantic dinner then BOOM!!” she wrote, alongside a video of an entire room shouting “surprise!” after she and Offset arrived at the bash.

“Thank you everybody that showed up to my surprise bday party !It was Soo beautiful,” she added. “Thank you babe for the surprise and everybody who was involved !”

In order to highlight the fact that this was Cardi’s big day, guests were instructed to wear all black so that Cardi would be the only one wearing color. In an extra special touch, the party also featured a 12-foot LED wall on which different images of Cardi played on loop.

While posing together at the bash, which was presented by CÎROC Black Raspberry, Cardi was all smiles as she cuddled up with her husband. In the sweet images, the new mother can also be seen carrying a beautiful and incredibly bountiful bouquet of red roses.

During the festivities, guests sipped on specialty CÎROC Black Raspberry cocktails, like “Okurrr” and “Black Rose,” and munched on tuna poke tacos and Wagyu sliders.

Guests at the star-studded bash included Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, Moschino designer Jeremy Scott and Tyga — as well as Offset’s fellow Migos rappers, Quavo and Takeoff.

Earlier that week, while thanking her fans for all of their sweet birthday messages, Cardi wasn’t too shy to share that she planned on celebrating her big day with a bang — literally.

”I want my husband to f— me 30 different positions. I want that n— to flex me like a New York pretzel,” she said in a cheeky NSFW video posted on Friday.

“I’m dumb happy,” she continued in the video. “I’m 26 years old and I have everything that I ever wanted and I’m so grateful. Thank you Jesus and thank you for all the love.”

Cardi previously celebrated her big day on Thursday at a joint party held for the release of Quavo Huncho, the new album by Offset’s cousin — and Migos bandmate — Quavo.

Her Instagram stories showcased dancing and PDA with her husband — and father to her 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari — at the L.A. bash.