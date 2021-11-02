Cardi B to Host 2021 American Music Awards: 'So Excited'

Cardi B will make her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21

It's going to be a Cardi party!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper was announced as the host of the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards, producers MRC Live & Alternative and ABC confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi said in a statement. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Cardi B performs at Vewtopia Music Festival 2020 Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

A five-time AMA winner herself, Cardi made history the last time she graced the fan-voted music award show's stage as the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, rocking with "WAP" in 2020 and "Bodak Yellow" in 2018.

Later this month, the "Rumors" rapper will bring the heat as she emcees at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are all nominated for artist of the year, among other prizes.