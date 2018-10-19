Cardi B Hands Out Free Coats to Brooklyn Families in Need: 'We Really Want to Make a Change'

Bronx native Cardi B made a visit to Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night for a very special cause.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, visited the neighborhood of Gravesend around 8:30 p.m. local time to hand out free coats to a crowd of enthusiastic fans at a housing project known as the Marlboro Houses, according to ABC-7 New York.

Her visit came during one of the coldest nights in the city so far, with temperatures dropping to the low 40s — so much that freezing warnings were put into effect in the area.

Hundreds of children and parents were lined up outside waiting for Cardi’s arrival, chanting “Where is Cardi B” in a Facebook Live video by ABC-7 New York reporter John Einiger.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” one father said to the outlet. “The kids love her, everybody loves her. And we just want to see her.”

The event took place at Marlboro Houses’ community center as well as a Boost Mobile store across the street from the apartment complex. All coats — as well as some shoes that were available — were donated with the help of Trax NYC, Daniel’s Leather, and NY Tent Sale.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says Giving Birth to Kulture ‘Broke’ Part of Her — Hear Her Too Real Mom Confession

Brooklyn has special meaning for Cardi. It’s where she shot her videos for “Red Barz” and “Pull Up on Me.”

“I want these kids to learn from me that you got to give back to the hood,” she told reporters when she finally arrived, according to Einiger’s video. “These kids follow me, these kids listen to my music.”

“We’ve gotta set an example for the kids and the future,” Cardi added, PIX-11 reported. “You know, sometimes people think that we just be doing the messed up things, but we really, really, really care for our kids, our community and everything.”

After arriving, Cardi chatted with eager fans and posed for pictures. She also apologized for being late on her Instagram story, explaining that she had a photoshoot she forgot about which delayed the event’s originally scheduled 5 p.m. start time.

The evening also included a sweet surprise for Cardi. She was given a symbolic key to the Marlboro Houses, as well as a birthday cake from the Marlboro community — who sang her a belated “Happy Birthday” (Cardi’s birthday was on Oct. 11).

“I did not know this was going to be so big,” Cardi told the crowd after, according to video by PIX-11. “I know you see all of us always in the club [and] in music videos. But we really do care about the kids and we really do want to show people we are positive. People in the media try to make us look like we wild animals or stuff, but we not really about that. We really want to make a change. And how do we start change? With the kids.”

“IT WAS LIT IN MARLBORO TODAY!” she added on Instagram. “We couldn’t believe how big this was and how many people pulled up, I wasn’t ready😩😩! Thanks Marlboro! … I will be back before the year end … I can’t wait to this in my borough next BX.”

RELATED: Cardi B Says Giving Birth to Kulture ‘Broke’ Part of Her — Hear Her Too Real Mom Confession

Cardi was back in New York for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is airing live from Brooklyn this week.

There, the chart-topper (neé Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) opened up about Kulture Kiari Cephus — her infant daughter with husband Offset — saying that she should have become a mother earlier in life.

“I am enjoying it. It’s the best,” she gushed. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. Is this what I was missing my whole life? I love you.’ “