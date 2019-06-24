Cardi B Gives Offset a Lap Dance During Joint BET Awards Performance

Cardi B isn’t letting the watchful eyes of millions of viewers interrupt some personal time with her man.

The “I Like It” rapper and husband, Offset, opened the 2019 BET Awards Sunday and put on quite a show – Cardi giving Offset a lengthy lap dance on stage.

The show kicked off with the Migos rapper, 27, performing “Clout” off his recent solo album Father of 4.

Cardi soon joined him to rap her part of the track, making quite an entrance as she hit the stage in a green, sparkling corset ensemble, and straddled her husband on stage as he sat down in a chair. The star then moved her lap dance onto the floor before working her way into her hit “Press.”

“I want to thank my hubby too @offsetyrn you just got soo much swag in yo dance I wanted you to show,” she later wrote on Instagram.

The night was a success for the high-profile couple, who tied the knot in September 2017 and share 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

Offset’s Migos won the award for Best Group, while Cardi scooped up trophies for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.

Their post-performance hours also appeared successful as Offset shared a hilarious video early Monday, that showed the couple recovering from their night with a trip to the McDonald’s drive-through.

Despite tweeting about her anxiety ahead of the show, Cardi later wrote on social media, “The @BET awards was so lit. Everybody turn the f— up from Beginning to End.”

Apart from Cardi’s performance, the show was filled with some emotional moments including a moving tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March at age 33.

T.I. presented Hussle with a posthumous humanitarian award that was accepted by his girlfriend, Lauren London, and his family, including his two children.

“I just want to thank you guys for all the love and support,” London told the audience. “The marathon continues again.”

Hussle also won the award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.