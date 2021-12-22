Cardi B Gifts Offset a $2 Million Check at Extravagant Birthday Party: 'He Literally Got It All'

"What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang!" Cardi B said as she presented her husband with a giant check

Happy birthday, Offset!

On Tuesday night, Cardi B hosted an extravagant, sneaker-themed birthday party for Offset and had an Oprah-like gift for him: a $2 million check!

"What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang! Babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift mothaf—a!" Cardi B, 29, said as a giant check was brought out. "That's $2 million, n—. Here you go!"

"I love you," Cardi B added as Offset — who turned 30 last week — looked at her (and the check!) in awe.

Cardi shared an inside look at Offset's Sneaker Ball on her Instagram Story where she shared that they'd be throwing $100,000 in singles for attendees. Offset was spotted throwing the $1 bills as she said, "I like his d—!" as she sang along to Drake's "Way 2 Sexy."

Sharing a video of Offset showing off his check, Cardi wrote, "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all."

The party even featured an art installation, including a painting of his grandmother holding his uncle as a toddler. Cardi recorded her husband taking photos of the painting with the caption, "Him love his grandma" as he thanked the artist who painted it.

There was also a backdrop of sneakers and roses available for attendees to take photos in front of, along with different sneaker-themed art installations. Offset shared videos of his friends at the party, as he showed off special gifts from fast-food brand Popeyes and a pair of signed Air Force 1s from NBA player LeBron James.

The celebration comes a week after Offset's actual birthday.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the couple on her Instagram, Cardi shared a sweet tribute to her husband to commemorate the occasion on his actual birthday.

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 . I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together," she wrote. "I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️."

"I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies," she added. "May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I'm so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party 🎉"

The couple, who share daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 3-month-old son (whose name has yet to be revealed) got married in September 2017. Last fall, Cardi filed for divorce, later stating it was to teach him a lesson following infidelity allegations.