Cardi B gave fans the juicy details about meeting Berry for the first time while collaborating on the Oscar winner's Netflix film Bruised. Cardi, who co-executive produced the soundtrack, tweeted out a clip of a Q&A the stars did together to promote the film and wrote, "Sooo guys I can't believe I met Halle Berry."

She continued, "…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder."

Her excitement was followed by a plug to watch their film: "BRUISED project comes out Nov19th."