Cardi B's Funniest Fangirl Moments
When it comes to meeting celebrities, Cardi B is just like us! From fanning out in person to stanning on social media, here are the rapper's funniest celebrity encounters
Halle Berry
Cardi B gave fans the juicy details about meeting Berry for the first time while collaborating on the Oscar winner's Netflix film Bruised. Cardi, who co-executive produced the soundtrack, tweeted out a clip of a Q&A the stars did together to promote the film and wrote, "Sooo guys I can't believe I met Halle Berry."
She continued, "…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder."
Her excitement was followed by a plug to watch their film: "BRUISED project comes out Nov19th."
Robert Pattinson
The star raved about meeting the Twilight actor at an event in L.A. and posted a clip on Twitter from the thrilling interaction.
"Come on. Look at my friend, guys," she said to the camera on Nov. 6, right before Pattinson leaned into the frame. Cardi screamed in excitement as the actor stuck out his tongue.
She accompanied the clip with a caption that teased the moment, writing, "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!"
Penn Badgley
The You actor shared that he appreciates Cardi's "authentic relationship" with social media during an interview for his Netflix show You, and the rapper responded in disbelief.
"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous," the "WAP" rapper responded in a tweet on Oct. 17.
She also changed her profile picture on her social media account to a photo of Badgley's character Joe Goldberg. Badgley followed suit and changed his to a picture of the rapper.
Penn Badgley
Their entertaining exchange continued when Cardi received a package from Badgley's character from You. The gift included a navy hat stitched with his famous greeting, "Hello, you," and came with a note written in the voice of Goldberg's creepy narrations.
"Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you," the message read, referencing Cardi's hit song "WAP."
"Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you," it continued. "Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat. But I certainly hope you don't disappear."
Sharing the surprise gift, the rapper wondered "How Joe found my new house address?😳😳"
The official Twitter account for You then hilariously responded, "Lucky guess…," with a GIF from the show of Goldberg stalking someone.
Kal Penn
Sometimes dreams can manifest into reality — if Cardi B is involved. Penn, who recently got engaged to Josh Hall, tweeted that he dreamed about the rapper while on a flight to L.A.
"Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he wrote on Nov. 3. Later that day, the rapper responded by writing, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……..let me know."
Penn wrote back, "You're the best. Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s--- let's do it! We're down if you're down!"
Here's hoping that Cardi will follow through — and that our invite to the wedding is on its way!
Dionne Warwick
The legendary singer (and queen of Twitter) revealed that her niece Brittani (who taught her how to use Twitter) introduced her to the rapper and Cardi is ecstatic about it.
"After today, I can confidently add 'Cardi B' to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow...," Warwick tweeted. Minutes later, she added, "Cardi B is authentically herself 😂❤️. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow..."
The rap star seemed delighted to hear the news, quote tweeting Warwick's comment with "OMGGGGG I STAN !!!!"
Viola Davis
Once the rapper released her music video for "WAP," fans began cranking out memes and edits, including one that shows Davis photoshopped on Kylie Jenner's face during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumna's cameo in the video.
"Who did this? 😩😭😍," the Oscar winner captioned the photoshopped image on social media.
The actress also shared another edit of the music video that showed her How to Get Away with Murder character, Annalise Keating, dancing in one of the mansion doors that Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion open in the video.
"💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 #HowToGetAwayWithWAP," Davis captioned the clip on Twitter. Cardi couldn't have been more excited that the actress showed love for "WAP," tweeting back at her, "I'm so fan out right now ya don't even know."