Cardi B Steps Out for the First Time Since Altercation with Nicki Minaj at NYFW

When last we saw Cardi B out and about, she was “barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out” following the now-infamous scuffle with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in New York City. But now Bardi is getting back in the (metaphorical) ring!

On Sunday night, the “I Like It” rapper, 25, shared a photo on Instagram of her arrival backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where her husband Offset was due to perform with his hip-hop collective, Migos.

“We came to see Poppa Bear,” she captioned the image of herself pushing custom Jeremy Scott stroller that presumably carried the couple’s 10-week-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Cardi’s aforementioned butt is covered with form-fitting tan pants — accessorized with a long ice blonde wig and stiletto pumps.

The angle of her head in the photo hides the left side of her face, where she had previously nursed what appeared to be a massive bruise in the wake of the physical altercation with Minaj’s entourage.

Cardi B post-scuffle with Nicki Minaj's entourage. Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Cardi herself joked about the bump on Saturday, when she shared a photo of a young girl dressed up in a look nearly identical to her dress worn at the notorious NYFW party.

The mini-me had her hair sleekly pulled back with a messy ponytail, just as Cardi did. She wore a flowing red dress, similar to the Dolce & Gabbana gown Cardi wore. She also layered the outfit with gold necklaces and earrings, accessories meant to mimic Cardi’s.

“Sooooooo buteeeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cardi wrote, noting that the girl was only missing one thing: a bruise on her forehead. “She forgot the knot 😩😩😩💪🏾.”